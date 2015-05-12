FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips shareholders approve proxy access proposal
May 12, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

ConocoPhillips shareholders approve proxy access proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, May 12 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips’ shareholders on Tuesday voted for a non-binding proposal allowing minority shareholders to nominate directors to its board.

Preliminary totals showed 53 percent of ConocoPhillips’ shareholders voted in favor of the proposal that allows investors with 3 percent ownership of the company proxy access.

“The view on proxy access was very mixed amongst our shareholders,” Ryan Lance, the company’s chief executive officer, said at a news conference after the company’s annual meeting. “We’ll take it under advisement now.”

Houston-based ConocoPhillips had recommended a vote against the proposal.

Reporting by Anna Driver

