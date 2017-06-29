BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it would sell its assets in the Barnett shale field in Texas to Miller Thomson & Partners LLC for about $305 million.
The largest U.S. independent oil producer said it expects the deal to reduce its 2017 production forecast by less than 5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED).
ConocoPhillips said it does not expect any material impact to 2017 cash flow or its other 2017 guidance items as a result of the transaction. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter