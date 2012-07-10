FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Conoco adds woman to board after criticism
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 9:27 PM / 5 years ago

Conoco adds woman to board after criticism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips on Tuesday said Jody Freeman, a Harvard law professor has joined its board, a step toward addressing shareholder concerns about director diversity.

Investors attending Conoco’s annual meeting in May chided new Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance for the company’s board, which at the time was made up of nine men.

Freeman, 48, is the Archibald Cox Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. She is a scholar of administrative and environmental law and is the founding director of the Harvard Law School Environmental Law and Policy Program, Conoco said.

Lance took over as CEO and chairman on May 1, replacing James Mulva when the company spun off its refining business. The refining company is called Phillips 66.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.