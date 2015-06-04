FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2015 / 9:13 AM / 2 years ago

Conoco CEO sees return to $40s unlikely, demand growth doubling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance speaking on Thursday at OPEC’s seminar in Vienna:

* “We do see demand rising slightly so it does provide some support for prices.”

* “It is hard to envision it (the oil price) going back down to the $40s”

* “We see world restoring demand (growth) to 1.1 or 1.2 million bpd ... double what it was over the past few years”.

* On U.S. shale production outlook: “If prices stabilize or improve a bit you will see rigs come back into 2016 and 2017”.

* U.S. tight oil industry “will survive at $100 and it will survive at $50 or $60 Brent pricing too”

