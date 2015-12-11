FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConocoPhillips, Chevron seek to sell stakes in Indonesia oil and gas block -energy ministry official
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 3:53 AM / 2 years ago

ConocoPhillips, Chevron seek to sell stakes in Indonesia oil and gas block -energy ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia has received written requests from U.S.-listed energy giants ConocoPhillips and Chevron Corp to sell their interests in the South Natuna Sea Block B oil and gas block, an energy ministry official said on Friday.

Several companies had expressed an interest in the stakes, Upstream Oil and Gas Director Djoko Siswanto also told reporters, without providing further details.

ConocoPhillips currently holds a 40 percent operating interest in the South Natuna Sea Block B production sharing contract, while Chevron holds a 25 percent interest and Inpex holds 35 percent.

According to Chevron’s website, five fields in South Natuna Sea Block B produce natural gas, and two fields produce crude oil. Net daily production during 2014 averaged 6,000 barrels of liquids and 86 million cubic feet of natural gas. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.