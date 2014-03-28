Conoco CEO Lance's total pay up 21 pct to $23.4 mln in 2013

HOUSTON, March 28 (Reuters) - Total compensation for Ryan Lance, ConocoPhillip’s chief executive officer, climbed 21 percent in 2013, in a year where the company’s stock rose more than other large oil companies.

Lance’s total compensation, which includes salary, perks, and stock and option awards, rose to $23.4 million from $19.3 million in 2012, according to Conoco’s proxy filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Last year, 82 percent of shareholders voted in favor of the Houston company’s executive compensation program. Based on that vote and other factors, Conoco’s board made some changes, including a ban on the pledging of, hedging or trading in derivatives of the company’s stock by directors or officers, the filing said.

Average shareholder support of executive compensation during 2013 for companies in the Russell 3000 index was 91 percent, according to proxy advisory firm ISS.

Shares of Conoco, which split off its refining business in 2012, rose 22 percent in 2013, outperforming other large peers including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 29 percent in that same time period. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Chris Reese)