ConocoPhillips has U.S. approval to export ultra-light oil

HOUSTON, April 8 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips has received U.S. government approval to export ultra-light domestic oil, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

That makes the largest independent U.S. oil and gas producer the latest to obtain approval to export minimally processed, super-light oil known as condensate. Others with similar approvals include Royal Dutch Shell and pipeline companies Enterprise Products Partners and Plains All American LP.

If processed in a stabilizer, which removes natural gas liquids (NGLs) but does not make motor fuels, condensate qualifies as an exportable refined product and can be shipped out without violating the U.S. crude export ban, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

ConocoPhillips has three stabilizers in the condensate-heavy Eagle Ford shale in South Texas with a combined capacity of 135,000 barrels per day. Such stabilizers are common in the Eagle Ford to shave off NGLs so output will meet requirements to move via pipeline.

Earlier on Wednesday during the company’s annual analyst meeting in New York, Chief Executive Ryan Lance said ConocoPhillips plans to add drilling rigs in 2017 in key U.S. shale acreage based on its expectations for crude prices to recover. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)