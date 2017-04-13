FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips sells San Juan basin assets for $3 bln
April 13, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 4 months ago

ConocoPhillips sells San Juan basin assets for $3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it would sell natural gas-heavy assets in San Juan basin, spanning New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado, to an affiliate of privately held Hilcorp Energy Co for about $3 billion.

Conoco will receive $2.7 billion in cash.

The deal also includes a contingent payment of up to $300 million.

Hilcorp has a partnership with private equity firm Carlyle Group LP to acquire and develop North American oil and gas properties. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

