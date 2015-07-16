FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Conoco says cutting deepwater spending, dividend up a penny
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Conoco says cutting deepwater spending, dividend up a penny

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO quote, background on rig contract, other spending cuts)

July 16 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Thursday it will reduce future spending on deepwater drilling due to low crude oil prices, and also raise its dividend 1 cent.

Conoco, which has already twice cut capital spending for 2015 in response to crude price declines of more than 50 percent, has long maintained that its payouts to shareholders are a top priority.

“A compelling dividend is a key aspect of our value proposition to shareholders,” said Ryan Lance, Conoco’s chief executive officer. “While this increase is more modest than in previous years, we believe it is appropriate given the lower commodity price environment.”

Conoco said it raised its quarterly dividend to 74 cents per share from 73 cents per share, payable on Sept 1 to shareholders of record on July 27.

The biggest deepwater spending cuts will come in the Gulf of Mexico, where the Houston-based company said it will terminate a three-year contract for an Ensco drill ship that was due to be delivered late this year.

In a separate announcement, London-based Ensco said Conoco is obligated to pay early contract termination fees monthly for two years that equal the vessel’s operating day rate of $550,000.

The companies are discussing details of the contract termination and Conoco said it expects to take a charge related to the fees it owes Ensco.

Conoco said it will continue to pursue oil production growth from U.S. shale formations include the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin in Texas and Bakken in North Dakota. (Reporting by Anna Driver, editing by G Crosse and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.