Oil and gas production at Norway's Ekofisk field resumed -ConocoPhillips
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 11:13 AM / in 4 years

Oil and gas production at Norway's Ekofisk field resumed -ConocoPhillips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 31 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that oil and gas production on all facilities in the Greater Ekofisk area in the North Sea offshore Norway had been normalised and production had resumed on July 23 after maintenance.

The firm said all planned activities were carried out within the scheduled time frame, after production of the Eldfisk field shut down in late May, and the Ekofisk field early June.

ConocoPhillips has a 31.5 percent stake in both Ekofisk and Eldfisk, while Statoil holds 7.6 percent, Total 39.9 percent, Eni 12.4 percent and state-owned Petoro 5 percent.

