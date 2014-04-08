FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Ekofisk oilfield will next shut for planned maintenance in summer 2016
April 8, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Ekofisk oilfield will next shut for planned maintenance in summer 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway, April 8 (Reuters) - The Ekofisk oilfield will next be shut for planned maintenance in the summer of 2016, a top executive at the field’s operator, ConocoPhillips, said on Tuesday.

“We have no big work plans this year. We had a maintenance stop every third year and we had one last year,” Steinar Vaage, head of ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian activities, told Reuters.

“So our next planned maintenance is in the summer of 2016. We have no plans for this year or the next,” he said on the sidelines of an oil conference.

ConocoPhillips is the operator of Ekofisk, which is one of the four crude streams that is the base for the Brent oil benchmark. The other partners in the field are Statoil , Eni, Total and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche)

