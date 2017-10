NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Four workers were burned in a flash fire on Wednesday morning at ConocoPhillips’ Lost Cabin natural gas processing plant in central Wyoming, according to local media.

Workers were taken to two regional hospitals after the flash fire during planned maintenance at the plant, the Star Tribune said, noting all other personnel were accounted for and the plant was secure.

The size of the plant was not immediately known and the company was not immediately for comment.