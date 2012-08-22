FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Conoco natgas plant flash fire burns four in Wyoming
August 22, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Conoco natgas plant flash fire burns four in Wyoming

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Four workers were burned in a flash fire on Wednesday morning at ConocoPhillips’ Lost Cabin natural gas processing plant in central Wyoming, according to a company statement.

“A flash fire that extinguished itself immediately occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. MDT today during a planned maintenance operation. We know of four contract employees working on the site who were injured and have been transported to receive medical attention,” ConocoPhillips said in a statement.

The statement said all personnel have been accounted for. There was no gas released and no evacuation of the local community.

A spokesman for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality said that the plant had been idled since Aug. 1 for maintenance.

“Work on the maintenance project has been suspended and an investigation will begin immediately to determine the cause of the incident,” the statement said.

The Lost Cabin Gas Plant is located near Lysite, Wyoming. According to the company’s website, the plant is part of Conoco’s operations in the Wind River Basin that cover more than 1.1 million net acres in Wyoming.

ConocoPhillips owns an approximate 46 percent working interest in the plant.

The facility has been evacuated except for critical response personnel. Local fire and ambulance services are on site, according to the statement.

