OSLO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips’ Ekofisk platform in the North Sea is being evacuated, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported on Thursday, following a storm that caused a fatal accident on an oil rig on Wednesday and prompted BP to evacuate its Valhall field on Thursday.

ConocoPhillips was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton)