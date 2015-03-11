FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConocoPhillips calls off $2.1 bln Norwegian North Sea project - report
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

ConocoPhillips calls off $2.1 bln Norwegian North Sea project - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Oil major ConocoPhillips has decided to cancel its 17 billion crown ($2.1 billion) Tommeliten Alpha gas and condensate development in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, Stavanger Aftenblad reported on Wednesday.

Discovered in 1977 and dormant for decades, the licence decided in 2014 to tie Tommeliten Alpha into the Ekofisk complex, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said earlier.

They were expected to submit a development plan in early 2016.

ConocoPhillips was not immediately available to comment.

Shareholders in Tommeliten Alpha include Statoil (42.4 percent), ConocoPhillips (28.3 percent), Total (20.2 percent) and Eni 9.1 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.