Venezuela says ready to face "desperate" Conoco case at ICC

MARGARITA, Venezuela, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Venezuela is ready to face ConocoPhillips’ arbitration at the International Chamber of Commerce, the new head of Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday, calling the move “desperate.”

The U.S. oil company on Friday said it has filed for arbitration at the ICC against PDVSA for compensation related to the termination of its partnership contract after the nationalization of oil projects. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Corina Pons and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)