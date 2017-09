HOUSTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips, the largest independent oil and gas company, on Tuesday said its board amended its bylaws to allow minority shareholders to nominate directors.

Starting with the company’s 2017 annual meeting, a shareholder or a group of shareholders owning 3 percent or more of Conoco’s outstanding shares for at least three years can nominate directors, the company said in a filing with regulators. (Reporting by Anna Driver)