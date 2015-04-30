FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips profit falls sharply on oil prices
April 30, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

ConocoPhillips profit falls sharply on oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips, the largest independent U.S. energy company, on Thursday reported a sharply lower quarterly profit as results were hurt by a steep decline in crude oil prices.

Profit in the first quarter was $272 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with a $2.1 billion, or $1.71 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas output from continuing operations excluding Libya was 1.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the quarter, up 80,000 boed from a year ago. (Reporting by Anna Driver)

