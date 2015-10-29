FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips posts quarterly loss as crude prices crash
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
October 29, 2015 / 11:10 AM / in 2 years

ConocoPhillips posts quarterly loss as crude prices crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil company, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as the slump in crude prices sapped profitability.

The Houston-based company also said it would further cut its 2015 capital budget, to $10.2 billion from $11.0 billion.

The company posted a loss of $1.1 billion, or 87 cents per share, for the third quarter compared with a profit of $2.7 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year ago.

Output from continuing operations, excluding Libya, was 1.554 million barrels oil equivalent per day (mboed), compared with 1.473 mboed a year ago. (Reporting by Anna Driver and Swetha Gopinath; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

