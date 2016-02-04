ConocoPhillips posts bigger loss, slashes dividend

Feb 4 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips reported a much bigger quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges, and slashed its dividend as the relentless fall in crude oil prices takes a toll on the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company.

The company said it would cut its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share, from 74 cents per share.

It also lowered its 2016 capital expenditure target to $6.4 billion from $7.7 billion.

The company’s net loss widened to $3.5 billion, or $2.78 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, from $39 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.