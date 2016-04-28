FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ConocoPhillips posts quarterly loss, cuts 2016 budget again
April 28, 2016

ConocoPhillips posts quarterly loss, cuts 2016 budget again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil company, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, and further lowered its 2016 budget as the slump in crude prices sapped profitability.

The company’s net loss was $1.5 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $272 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

ConocoPhillips cut its capital expenditure forecast to $5.7 billion from $6.4 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
