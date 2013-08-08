FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConocoPhillips to sell oil sands lease to Imperial, ExxonMobil Canada
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

ConocoPhillips to sell oil sands lease to Imperial, ExxonMobil Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said it will sell its interest in Alberta’s Clyden oil sands leasehold to Imperial Oil Ltd and ExxonMobil Corp’s Canadian unit for about $720 million.

The leasehold is located near the southern edge of the Athabasca oil sands and south of Fort McMurray, Alberta and comprises 226,000 net acres of undeveloped land.

ConocoPhillips, the largest independent U.S. exploration and production company, expects to record a related after-tax gain of about $450 million.

Imperial is controlled by Exxon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.