CORRECTED-ConocoPhillips says 73 percent of wells at Surmont project online
June 15, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-ConocoPhillips says 73 percent of wells at Surmont project online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects total Surmont capacity to 60,000 bpd instead of 30,000 bpd, paragraph 2)

CALGARY, Alberta, June 15 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday that 73 percent of wells at its Surmont oil sands project in northern Alberta are back in production or injecting steam, with no unexpected complications or issues affecting the effort.

The 60,000-barrel-per-day Surmont project was shut down in early May when a huge wildfire roared through the Fort McMurray region, forcing producers to halt more than 1 million barrels per day of oil sands output. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
