FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Conoco plans 4-5 week turnaround at Surmont oil sands in Q3
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Conoco plans 4-5 week turnaround at Surmont oil sands in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds timing of turnaround, bpd impact)

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Production at ConocoPhillips’ Surmont oil sands project will shut down during a four to five week turnaround starting on Sept. 2, with 30,000 barrels per day going offline, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.

The Surmont project in northern Alberta has a regulatory capacity of 27,000 bpd but has been running above that rate due to efficient operations, Conoco Phillips spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said.

Conoco Phillips operates Surmont under a 50/50 joint venture agreement with Total E&P Canada. The project is undergoing an expansion that will raise production to 136,000 bpd of bitumen by 2017. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.