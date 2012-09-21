FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conoco says wins $66.8 mln in PDVSA arbitration
September 21, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Conoco says wins $66.8 mln in PDVSA arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer ConocoPhillips said it has been awarded $66.8 million by an international tribunal that settles a dispute on 2006 and 2007 production cuts by Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

Petroleos de Venezuela, the state-controlled oil company also known as PDVSA, breached the Petrozuata project agreements when it applied OPEC production cuts, according to the ruling from the International Chamber of Commerce, ConocoPhillips said.

Under the agreement, PDVSA had agreed to compensate ConocoPhillips for oil production curtailments that came as a result of Venezuela’s membership in OPEC.

The cuts took place before the expropriation of the project by the Venezuelan government, ConocoPhillips spokeswoman Davy Kong said.

The ruling is separate from ConocoPhillips’ arbitration hearing at the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes related to the Venezuelan expropriation, Kong said.

PDVSA was not immediately available to comment.

