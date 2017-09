E-discovery and document review service provider Consilio Inc has agreed to acquire the competing unit of Huron Consulting Group, creating one of the world’s largest litigation support companies.

According to a statement put out by Huron, Consilio will pay $112 million in cash as well as a post-closing sum contingent on final 2015 results in order to acquire Huron Legal, which has more than 450 employees.

