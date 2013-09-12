Italy's Consob starts procedure to raise Camfin bid price

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s stock market regulator Consob said on Thursday it has started a procedure that is likely to force bidders for Camfin, the holding that controls tyremaker Pirelli, to increase their bid price.

It also said that it is prolonging the end of the offer, which had been scheduled to close Sept. 13. Consob will release its opinion on the offer price before the offer’s end, it said.

Lauro 61, led by Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, has offered 0.80 euros per share.

Consob is investigating whether the price of the Camfin bid had been affected by the separate sale of a Pirelli stake, and was lower than it should have been.