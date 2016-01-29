Consol Energy posts lower profit, idles mine

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak commodity prices.

The company also said it had temporarily idled its Harvey coal mine in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $30.4 million, or 13 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $73.67 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)