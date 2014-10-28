FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consol Energy reports smaller quarterly loss on higher production
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Consol Energy reports smaller quarterly loss on higher production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by higher sales of natural gas and liquids.

The net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $63.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids rose 33.5 percent to $257.4 million from a year earlier, the company said.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to $884.6 million. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
