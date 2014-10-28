FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Consol Energy profit misses on weak coal prices
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Consol Energy profit misses on weak coal prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, share close)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by lower spot prices for low-volume coking coal and thermal coal.

Consol’s average margin per ton of low-volume coal sold more than halved to $9.21 from a year earlier, the company said. The average margin per ton of thermal coal fell to $12.47 from $17.62.

The shrinking coal margins weighed on the company’s adjusted profit.

Consol reported an adjusted profit of 9 cents per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, well below the average analyst estimate of 19 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coal producers have been bearing the brunt of a weak market in recent months as oversupply, falling metallurgical coal prices and slowing demand from China have forced them to cut costs and production.

Coal production accounted for about 55 percent of the company’s total revenue.

However, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Consol has made a big push into oil and gas production to offset weakness in its coal-mining business.

Sales of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids rose 33.5 percent to $257.4 million from a year earlier, helped by increased production in the Marcellus and Utica shale fields.

Improving gas production helped the company’s net loss attributable to shareholders narrow to $1.6 million, or 1 cent per share, from $63.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to $884.6 million, below analyst expectations of $889.1 million.

Consol’s shares closed at $34.23 at the New York Stock Exchange.

Up to Monday’s close, the stock had fallen more than 10 percent in the past 12 months, compared to 28 percent drop in the broader Dow Jones U.S. Coal index. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.