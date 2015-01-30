FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consol profit halves as exploration and production costs rise
January 30, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Consol profit halves as exploration and production costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a nearly 50 percent fall in quarterly profit as exploration and production costs shot up.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $73.7 million, or 32 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $146.6 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $935.7 million.

Exploration and production costs rose nearly 24 percent to $294.3 million. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

