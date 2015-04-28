FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consol Energy profit falls 35 pct on weak prices
April 28, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Consol Energy profit falls 35 pct on weak prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak prices for both commodities.

The company’s net income from continuing operations fell to $79 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $121.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said the profit includes a charge of $67.7 million on debt extinguishment and a gain of $60 million on commodity derivatives.

Revenue fell 8.2 percent to $889.6 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

