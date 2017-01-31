FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Consol Energy posts quarterly loss; says may divest coal business
January 31, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

Consol Energy posts quarterly loss; says may divest coal business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss and said it was looking to sell its coal business or spin it off to shareholders.

The company's loss from continuing operations was $321.2 million, or $1.42 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $45.3 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Consol said it recorded several one-time charges in the quarter, including a $237 million loss on commodity derivatives.

Total revenue and other income in the quarter fell to $462 million from $665.9 million.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

