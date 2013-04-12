FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Consol Energy expects 2013 gas output to be about 170 - 180 bcfe
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Consol Energy expects 2013 gas output to be about 170 - 180 bcfe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc : * Announces operations update; gas division sets drilling record with rotary steering tool; coal exports drive first quarter sales above guidance * Says Consol’s coal division produced 14.8 million tons for the first quarter of 2013 * Says Consol’s gas division produced 39.2 bcfe for the 2013 first quarter * During the first quarter of 2013, consol’s total coal inventory decreased by 414 thousand tons to 964 thousand tons as of March 31, 2013 * Says first quarter 2013 production was down 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2012 * Says expects second quarter 2013 total coal production to be between 13.25 - 13.75 million tons * Says annual 2013 total coal production guidance is 55.5 - 57.5 million tons * Says expects its 2013 gas production to be approximately 170 - 180 bcfe (net to CONSOL). * Says Buchanan Mine‘S second quarter production is expected to be between 0.9 - 1.0 million tons * Says second quarter 2013 gas production, net to CONSOL, is expected to be approximately 38 - 40 bcfe * Earnings results for three months ended March 31 will include several adjustments totalling about $62.5 million * Says expect gas production to be more back-end weighted for this year. * Says thermal coal inventory decreased to 875 thousand tons during the quarter * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
