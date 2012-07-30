FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Consol coal mine ops in Pa. hit by conveyor belt failure
July 30, 2012

UPDATE 1-Consol coal mine ops in Pa. hit by conveyor belt failure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Conveyor belts failed at coal prep plant
    * Ops at two Pa. mines affected
    * Stock drops 1.7 percent


    July 30 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc said on Monday
that two conveyor belts had collapsed at one of its coal
preparation plants, affecting operations at two mines and
possibly delaying some export shipments.
    Shares of Consol, which last week posted a second-quarter
profit below Wall Street estimates, fell 1.7 percent to $28.91
in morning trading.
    No one was injured in what the company called a "structural
failure" of an above-ground conveyor belt system that moves coal
from the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines to the Bailey Preparation
Plant in southwestern Pennsylvania.
    Pittsburgh-based Consol said initial indications were that
coal shipments from the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines could be
affected for the next two weeks.
    If one of the two collapsed belts returns to service during
that time, the mines could operate at an estimated 60 percent of
capacity, the company said.
    It does not expect to curtail any domestic sales because all
Consol's other Northern Appalachian mines are operating
normally. But overseas shipments in the spot market could be
affected, it said.
    The incident comes as Consol and other U.S. coal miners are
struggling with plunging prices that have forced them to cut
back production.
    "We continue to manage our way through this challenging
environment," Chief Executive Officer Brett Harvey said on
Thursday.
    Consol said low-quality steelmaking metallurgical coal was 
oversupplied globally, leading to a recent sharp price drop.   
The company said it had idled operations at its Buchanan mine in
Virginia for a week this month to better balance supply and
demand.
    Thermal coal prices have also plummeted this year as demand
from electricity producers slumped, with some utilities turning
to cheaper natural gas. That has forced coal companies to cut
production, and one company, Patriot Coal, has filed
for bankruptcy protection.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
