FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Consol Energy estimates loss on mine idling
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Consol Energy estimates loss on mine idling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Coal miner Consol Energy Inc expects to report a net loss for the third quarter due to idling of its mines.

The company last month said it will temporarily idle its Buchanan mine in southwestern Virginia, one of its biggest mines, due to weak global demand for steel-making coal.

“While precise figures are not yet available, it is clear that the company’s previously announced planned and unplanned mine idlings took their toll on third-quarter earnings,” Chief Financial Officer William Lyons said.

Consol has also idled at least a portion of the Amonate Mining Complex in southern West Virginia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.