Consol Energy estimates loss on mine idling

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Coal miner Consol Energy Inc expects to report a net loss for the third quarter due to idling of its mines.

The company last month said it will temporarily idle its Buchanan mine in southwestern Virginia, one of its biggest mines, due to weak global demand for steel-making coal.

“While precise figures are not yet available, it is clear that the company’s previously announced planned and unplanned mine idlings took their toll on third-quarter earnings,” Chief Financial Officer William Lyons said.

Consol has also idled at least a portion of the Amonate Mining Complex in southern West Virginia.