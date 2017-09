Jan 21 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc said it plans to invest about $1.5 billion in natural gas production in 2014, mainly to drill and complete projects in the highly productive Marcellus and Utica shales.

The coal and natural gas producer reaffirmed its 2014 natural gas production growth target of 30 percent. The company expects to produce 215-235 billions of cubic feet equivalent of gas during the year.