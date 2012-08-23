FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consol Energy resumes ops at 2 mines in Pennsylvania
August 23, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Consol Energy resumes ops at 2 mines in Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Coal miner Consol Energy Inc said it resumed production at two of its mines in southern Pennsylvania about three weeks after they were shut.

The company said on July 30 that two conveyor belts had collapsed at one of its coal preparation plants, affecting operations at the Bailey and Enlow Fork mines .

One of the two collapsed belts had returned to service and the mines were operating at about 60 percent of capacity, Consol said.

The company expects the mines to return to full production in early September.

The output from the Bailey mine was 10.6 million tons and from the Enlow mine 10.2 million tons in 2011.

Pittsburgh-based Consol had expected the mines to be affected for two weeks.

Consol shares, which have fallen 18 percent this year, closed at $33.79 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
