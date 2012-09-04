FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consol Energy to idle Virginia mine due to weak demand
September 4, 2012

Consol Energy to idle Virginia mine due to weak demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Coal miner Consol Energy Inc said it will temporarily idle its Buchanan mine in southwestern Virginia in response to weak market conditions throughout its export markets in Asia, Europe, and South America.

Consol said it will also idle at least a portion of the Amonate Mining Complex in southern West Virginia. Both mines produce metallurgical coal used in steelmaking.

Steelmaking metallurgical coal of low quality is oversupplied globally and has seen prices drop sharply.

The company idled operations at the Buchanan mine for a week in July. The idling lowered third-quarter production at the mine by 100,000 tons.

The Buchanan mine typically produces approximately 400,000 tons per month, while Amonate produces about 35,000 tons per month.

The idlings are expected to last for 30 to 60 days, the company said.

