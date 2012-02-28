UPDATE 1-Consol idles northern West Virginia longwall mining unit

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy said it will idle a longwall mining unit in northern West Virginia and cut back continuous mining operations there to four days a week to cope with mild winter weather and low natural gas prices.

Consol said it expects monthly production to be reduced by about 400,000 tons for as long as the Blacksville No. 2 longwall mining unit operates on this reduced schedule.

The company said it did not know for how long mining operations at the site will be idled.

Consol said there would be no layoffs and added overtime and other non-essential work may be postponed until normal operations are resumed. The mine has 585 employees.

Consol shares closed at $36.30 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.