FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Consol idles northern West Virginia longwall mining unit
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Consol idles northern West Virginia longwall mining unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas producer Consol Energy said it will idle a longwall mining unit in northern West Virginia and cut back continuous mining operations there to four days a week to cope with mild winter weather and low natural gas prices.

Consol said it expects monthly production to be reduced by about 400,000 tons for as long as the Blacksville No. 2 longwall mining unit operates on this reduced schedule.

The company said it did not know for how long mining operations at the site will be idled.

Consol said there would be no layoffs and added overtime and other non-essential work may be postponed until normal operations are resumed. The mine has 585 employees.

Consol shares closed at $36.30 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.