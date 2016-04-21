FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consolidated Edison, Crestwood form pipeline and storage JV
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Consolidated Edison, Crestwood form pipeline and storage JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Consolidated Edison Inc said its unit would purchase a 50 percent stake in a new entity that will hold Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s natural gas pipeline and storage business for $975 million.

The joint venture will own natural gas pipelines and storage facilities that provide a critical link between natural gas fields and Northeast U.S. markets

The new entity Stagecoach Gas Services LLC will have an implied market value of about $2 billion, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

