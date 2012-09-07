FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's ConsMedia agrees to revised $2 bln News Corp offer
September 7, 2012
September 7, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Australia's ConsMedia agrees to revised $2 bln News Corp offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Consolidated Media Holdings Ltd said on Friday that it will back a revised takeover offer from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp of A$2 billion ($2.06 billion), saying it reflected a fair price.

News Corp’s Australian unit News Ltd had previously offered A$3.50 per CMH share.

The new bid is A$3.45 per share plus a dividend of A$0.06 for a total of A$3.51 per share.

A successful takeover clears the way for CMH’s largest shareholder, billionaire James Packer, to exit the last of his media ventures as he focuses on gambling.

A deal would also double News Ltd’s stake in the nation’s dominant pay-TV business Foxtel to 50 percent and give it 100 percent of content provider Fox Sports.

