4 months ago
Loews to buy Consolidated Container for $1.2 bln from Bain Capital
April 11, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 4 months ago

Loews to buy Consolidated Container for $1.2 bln from Bain Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said on Tuesday it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.

The deal is expected to be funded with about 50 percent cash on hand and 50 percent debt, Loews said in a statement.

Consolidated Container provides packaging solutions for beverage, food, and household chemicals. It will be a part of a newly-created segment called Loews Packaging Group. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

