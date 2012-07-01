NYC power utility locks out union workers as talks stall

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - New York power utility Consolidated Edison Inc locked out its unionized workers early on Sunday after contract talks broke down, both sides said.

The company said it asked to extend negotiations for two more weeks, but the union, which had threatened a strike, refused. In response, the firm told union members not to report for work on Sunday.

The lockout came as the summer’s second heat wave hit the city of over 8 million people with stifling temperatures near 100 degrees (38 celsius), raising demand for power to operate air conditioners.

Both sides continued talking for over an hour after the midnight Saturday deadline expired, but failed to reach a settlement over a new contract for the company’s 8,500 unionized workers. A major sticking point in the contract was ConEd’s plan to phase out defined pensions.

The union membership had authorized its leaders to call a strike at midnight on Saturday, when the collective bargaining agreement expired. A similar strike in 1983 lasted nine weeks, while a blackout in July 1977 - caused not by labor action but by lightning strikes - resulted in looting and civil disorder in the largest U.S. city.