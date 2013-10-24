FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RR Donnelley to buy Consolidated Graphics for about $620 mln
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

RR Donnelley to buy Consolidated Graphics for about $620 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co said it will buy Consolidated Graphics Inc for about $620 million in a cash-and-stock deal, to expand its footprint in the commercial printing market.

As per the deal, Consolidated Graphics shareholders will receive $34.44 in cash and 1.651 of RR Donnelley shares for each outstanding share of Consolidated Graphics they own. RR Donnelley will also assume Consolidated Graphics’ debt.

This values the deal at $62 per share based on RR Donnelley’s closing price on Wednesday, the companies said in a statement.

Consolidated Graphics’ shares closed at $63.60 on Wednesday.

The deal is expected to add to RR Donnelley’s adjusted earnings within 12 months of the deal, which is estimated to close in the first quarter of 2014.

“Consolidated Graphics is an exceptional fit with RR Donnelley... this strategic combination will complement the RR Donnelley platform,” said Thomas Quinlan, RR Donnelley’s chief executive.

Houston-based Consolidated Graphics provides digital and commercial printing services.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of both the companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.