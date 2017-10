(Corrects the company’s reported quarter in the headline to Q1, from Q2)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Aug 8 (Reuters) - Consolidated Graphics Inc : * Reports financial results for the quarter ended June 2012 * Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.09 * Quarterly loss per share $0.04 * Quarterly revenue fell 2.1 percent to $238.3 million * Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $238.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S