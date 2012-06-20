FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consolidated surges on $2 bln News Corp takeover bid
June 20, 2012 / 1:16 AM / 5 years ago

Consolidated surges on $2 bln News Corp takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s Consolidated Media Holdings jumped 11 percent on Wednesday after the Australian unit of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp made a $2 billion takeover bid.

Top Consolidated shareholder and billionaire James Packer indicated he would accept the A$3.50 per share offer in the absence of a higher bid for the pay-TV stakeholder, in which he holds 50.1 percent.

Shares in Consolidated spiked 11 percent to A$3.43, matching a high last seen in October 2010.

Packer, who has built stakes in casinos in Australia, London, Macau and Las Vegas, recently took a 10 percent stake in Echo Entertainment, owner of Sydney’s Star casino, through his Crown Ltd amid speculation he wants to use Echo’s licence to build a new casino complex in Sydney to attract more Asian high-rollers.

