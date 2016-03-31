FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Bank unit to acquire stake in Chile's Consorcio Financiero
March 31, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

World Bank unit to acquire stake in Chile's Consorcio Financiero

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, March 31 (Reuters) - Chilean banking and insurance company Consorcio Financiero SA said on Thursday that the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a unit of the World Bank, will pay $140 million to acquire an 8.3 percent stake in the company.

The transaction involves IFC is paying 1.5 times book value for its shares in Consorcio, the Chilean company said in a filing with the local securities regulator.

The capital increase will be used to strengthen the business and development plans of Consorcio’s banking and insurance units.

The IFC has several billion dollars invested in a range of projects in developing countries, from ports in Mexico to microfinance in Morocco. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Cynthia Osterman)

