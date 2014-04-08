FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online marketer Constant Contact sees 15 pct rise in quarterly revenue
April 8, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Online marketer Constant Contact sees 15 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Online marketer Constant Contact Inc said it expects quarterly revenue to rise by more than 15 percent, helped by new customer additions.

Constant’s shares rose nearly 13 percent after the bell.

The company said it expected revenue of $78.7 million to $78.8 million in the quarter ended March 31.

The company also said it expected first-quarter net income of $650,000 to $750,000.

Constant’s shares closed at $21.92 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

