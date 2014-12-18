TRLPC-Banks line up 1.5 bln euros of debt as Constantia sale steps up

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Bankers are working on debt financings totalling around 1.5 billion euros ($1.84 billion) to back a potential sale of One Equity Partners’ (OEP) Austrian packaging company Constantia Flexibles, banking sources said on Thursday.

OEP relaunched a sale of Constantia in November one year after attempts to list the company on the stock exchange failed, retaining JP Morgan on the process which could fetch around 2 billion euros.

The sale has attracted a number of potential buyers and Cinven and CVC were among those to reconfirm first round bids this week. Wendel is also expected to be in the running for the company. EQT was close to the process but may no longer be involved, the banking sources said.

Cinven, CVC and EQT declined to comment. OEP and Wendel were not immediately available to comment.

A financing package of 1.5 billion euros equates to around 6 times Constantia’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of approximately 255 million euros, the bankers said.

Senior leveraged loans, second lien loans and high yield bonds are all being considered. The financing will mainly be financed in euros and a dollar portion is also being considered, the bankers added.

The financing will be welcomed by both bankers and institutional investors in Europe’s leveraged loan market, which have a preference for event driven deals.

Constantia makes aluminium foil, paper and plastic-film packaging and labels for the food, pharmaceutical and beverage industries. It has 3,000 customers globally and employs over 8,000 people at 42 production locations in 18 countries. ($1 = 0.8143 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)